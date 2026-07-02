Raigad schools including Panvel and Uran closed on July 2
India
All schools in Raigad, including Panvel and Uran, were closed only on July 2 because of nonstop heavy rain.
The IMD says some areas could see extremely intense downpours between July 1 and 5.
Places like Alibag, Shrivardhan, Tala, and Poladpur are already seeing major disruptions.
Raigad officials urge caution
Officials made the school closure call after talking with local leaders and checking the situation on the ground.
Everyone is being asked to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow IMD weather alerts.
More closures could happen if things get worse, but nothing extra has been announced yet.