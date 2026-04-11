Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approves Vande Bharat Sleeper Bengaluru Mumbai

BEML built train with ICF tech

This new sleeper train, built by BEML with tech from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory, stands out with its orange and gray look.

It's only the second Vande Bharat Sleeper in India (the first launched in January 2026).

Plus, there's more on the horizon: Minister Vaishnaw says 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will roll out by December 2026.