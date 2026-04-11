Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approves Vande Bharat Sleeper Bengaluru Mumbai
India
Traveling overnight between Bengaluru and Mumbai is about to get a lot smoother: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has officially approved the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train for this route.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 5, 2026, the service aims to make long-distance travel more comfortable and convenient.
BEML built train with ICF tech
This new sleeper train, built by BEML with tech from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory, stands out with its orange and gray look.
It's only the second Vande Bharat Sleeper in India (the first launched in January 2026).
Plus, there's more on the horizon: Minister Vaishnaw says 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will roll out by December 2026.