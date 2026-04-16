Railway Protection Force rescues 59 Araria boys at Cuttack station
India
In a swift operation called Operation Nanhe Farishte, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 59 boys at Cuttack Railway Station.
The group, all from Bihar's Araria district, had been lured to Odisha with promises of free education, food, and a place to stay.
Their coordinated arrival caught the RPF's attention, leading officials to step in and alert Childline for help.
Maulana Mahamd Akhlad lacked valid documents
The boys were traveling without guardians and were supposed to join a madrasa arranged by a Maulana.
But when questioned, Maulana Mahamd Akhlad could not produce any valid documents, which raised more concerns.
The children are now safely with the Child Welfare Committee while authorities suspect involvement of a larger network.