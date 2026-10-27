Railways cancel 64 trains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Cyclone Arnab is shaking up travel plans: railways have canceled 64 trains across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for October 27 and 28 to keep everyone safe.
Most of these are passenger trains along the coast, but several express and special trains connecting Odisha are also affected.
The move comes as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the region.
Cyclone Arnab crossing near Visakhapatnam Sunday
Major express trains like Falaknuma Superfast and New Visakha Express are among those canceled, with routes such as Vijayawada-Rajahmundry and Narasapur-Vijayawada impacted.
The cyclone is set to cross near Visakhapatnam on Sunday, bringing wind speeds up to 100 kph.
IMD has issued a red alert for several districts, so if you're traveling, keep an eye on official railway updates: more changes could be coming.