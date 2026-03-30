IRCTC summons Amul after worms allegedly found in curd
What's the story
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has summoned Amul after a food quality complaint was filed against the brand. The complaint was over spoiled curd with worms allegedly served to passengers on a Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express train last week. Passengers had raised concerns over the food quality and shared images of the incident with railway authorities, leading to ₹10 lakh fine for IRCTC and ₹50 lakh fine for the private catering contractor.
Twitter Post
Video allegedly showing worms in curd
Breaking –— Kalyug Hai Bhai (@OneStop_x) March 25, 2026
Worms found in Amul curd served on Vande Bharat Express (Patna–Tatanagar).
After a passenger complaint, Railways fined IRCTC ₹10 lakh and the service provider ₹50 lakh.pic.twitter.com/AAHkmCRbP6
Official response
Railway Ministry reprimands IRCTC, directs action
The Railway Ministry has since reprimanded IRCTC and asked it to hold the supplier accountable. The ministry termed the incident "serious" and unacceptable considering Vande Bharat's premium service. It also directed IRCTC to take immediate steps to identify the source of the lapse and ensure corrective action is taken. In compliance with these directions, IRCTC has issued a notice to Amul for an explanation on this matter.
Brand's statement
Amul denies infestation, audits value chain
ET reported that Amul has responded to the summons and said that such infestation is "scientifically and operationally impossible" within their production cycle. They said they conducted a detailed audit of their value chain and found no deviations or non-conformities at any stage. Railway authorities are reviewing the issue, with Amul under scrutiny for its quality control measures. A railway official said, "The supplier has been asked to clarify how such a product passed quality checks."