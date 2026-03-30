IRCTC summons Amul after worms allegedly found in curd

The Railway Ministry has since reprimanded IRCTC and asked it to hold the supplier accountable. The ministry termed the incident "serious" and unacceptable considering Vande Bharat's premium service. It also directed IRCTC to take immediate steps to identify the source of the lapse and ensure corrective action is taken. In compliance with these directions, IRCTC has issued a notice to Amul for an explanation on this matter.

Brand's statement

Amul denies infestation, audits value chain

ET reported that Amul has responded to the summons and said that such infestation is "scientifically and operationally impossible" within their production cycle. They said they conducted a detailed audit of their value chain and found no deviations or non-conformities at any stage. Railway authorities are reviewing the issue, with Amul under scrutiny for its quality control measures. A railway official said, "The supplier has been asked to clarify how such a product passed quality checks."