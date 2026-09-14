Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rainy Monday for Delhi, with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning expected at isolated places. The capital city woke up to a cloudy and humid morning, with the possibility of rain during the day. The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average.
Weather update
Maximum temperature likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius
The IMD has predicted very light to light rain with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places between afternoon and evening on September 14.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for Delhi on September 14, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of up to 40km/h.
Extended forecast
Rainfall to continue for next few days
The wet weather in Delhi is likely to continue for the next few days.
The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab from September 14-17.
For Tuesday, a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain is expected during the morning, and another spell is possible from afternoon to evening.
Nationwide forecast
Heavy rain expected in several other states as well
Apart from Delhi, several other parts of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Monday.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Gujarat and heavy rain over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, among others.
Gujarat is a major area of concern, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected on September 14.
Regional forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in southern states
The southern states of India are also likely to witness rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to affect Andhra Pradesh and interior Karnataka.
The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rain over Odisha from September 14-17 and Bihar from September 15-17.