Rain eases Delhi smog, AQI falls to 59 yearly low
India
Delhi finally caught a break from its usual smog, thanks to some much-needed rain.
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 59 on Wednesday, the best it's been all year.
For context, that's even lower than the previous low of 73 in June.
So far this July, Delhi has enjoyed three days of truly "satisfactory" air.
Delhi's Ridge station records 79.1mm
July brought way more rain than usual: The Ridge weather station recorded 79.1mm, which is 154% above normal for this time of year.
This downpour cooled things off too; temperatures fell well below average, with Safdarjung clocking just 30.8 Celsius as the max on Wednesday.
More showers and thunderstorms are on the way, with a yellow alert out for Thursday across Delhi, so keep your umbrella handy!