Rain eases Delhi smog, AQI falls to 59 yearly low

Delhi's Ridge station records 79.1mm

July brought way more rain than usual: The Ridge weather station recorded 79.1mm, which is 154% above normal for this time of year.

This downpour cooled things off too; temperatures fell well below average, with Safdarjung clocking just 30.8 Celsius as the max on Wednesday.

More showers and thunderstorms are on the way, with a yellow alert out for Thursday across Delhi, so keep your umbrella handy!