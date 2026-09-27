UP: 17 dead, 5 injured as rain lashes state
What's the story
At least 17 people have died, and five others were injured in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported. The state witnessed a whopping 19 times its average rainfall over the past day, causing thunderstorms and strong winds that damaged crops and homes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall across eastern parts of the state with a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh moving toward southeast Uttar Pradesh.
Impact assessment
Fatalities in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi, Barabanki, Gorakhpur
The heavy rainfall has caused mud walls to collapse and trees to be uprooted, leading to fatalities in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi, Barabanki and Gorakhpur districts.
In Lucknow's Chaina village, three family members were injured when their mud house wall collapsed.
The IMD warned of more heavy rain and flash floods in central Terai regions over the next 24 hours.
Daily disruption
Daily life disrupted due to heavy rainfall
The intense rainfall has disrupted daily life, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas. Residents of low-lying areas struggled as rains continued overnight.
"Several roads were waterlogged in the morning. Movement became difficult in many places," said resident Praveen Singh.
Farmers also reported crop damage due to strong winds, with one farmer saying continued rain could lead to more losses.
Precautionary measures
Schools closed in districts under red alert
In light of the weather forecast, the state government has issued alerts to district administrations and closed schools in districts under red alert.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates to stay alert and visit vulnerable areas.
People have been advised against unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and lightning events.
The IMD said Banda recorded 227.6mm of rainfall, while Fatehgarh received 224mm in just one day.
Emergency preparedness
Fire services, PAC on standby for rescue operations
Fire services, PAC, civil defense personnel, and home guards are on standby for rescue operations.
District magistrates have been asked to continuously assess the situation.
The Relief Commissioner said weather conditions are likely to normalize in about 36 hours and urged people needing emergency assistance to call relief helpline 1070.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state government over waterlogging issues on social media platform X, suggesting the Ganga Expressway be renamed the "Ganga Express Waterway."