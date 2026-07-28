Rain in Delhi but IGIA says flights operating as usual
India
Parts of Delhi saw rain on Tuesday, but if you're heading to the airport, there's good news, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) says flights are operating as usual.
Even with the IMD predicting light to moderate rain all day and night, airport teams are on it to keep things moving for travelers.
IGIA recommends passengers check with airlines
The weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and temperatures between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with pretty high humidity (75% to 80%).
While flights aren't delayed yet, IGIA recommends checking directly with your airline for any last-minute updates.
Ground staff are working hard behind the scenes so you can travel with less hassle, just keep an eye on advisories and plan ahead if you're flying out today.