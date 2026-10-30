Rain in India Saturday from Andaman low and cyclone Arnab
India
Heads up: rain is on the way for central, eastern, and southern parts of India this Saturday.
The main reason? A low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea is turning into a depression and heading toward Andhra Pradesh.
Plus, leftover effects from Cyclone Arnab are still bringing wet weather to central India.
IMD: Punjab Gujarat Assam rainfall risk
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these two systems are interacting with other weather patterns over Punjab, Gujarat, and Assam, which could mean even more rain in some areas.
The IMD suggests keeping an eye on updates as these systems shift over the next few days.