Consecutive Western Disturbances are expected to bring light, scattered rain and snow to the Western Himalayan region through the first week of March, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hindustan Times reports. As a result, the maximum temperatures are likely to drop in several states across the country. Here are more details on this.

Details Rain likely in Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal on March 3

A fresh Western Disturbance could affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 2. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning can be expected over several areas in the northern part of the country such as Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 3.

Details Rain, snowfall also likely during March 6-8

Thereafter, another Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5. Due to its influence, scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely over the said region from March 6 to 8 with the maximum intensity on March 7. Light rainfall with peak thunderstorm or lightning is also likely over north-eastern states during the next 4-5 days.

Weather Temperatures likely to fall by 1-2 degree Celsius

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures are currently 3-6 degree Celsius above normal over north, west, central and east India covering areas like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, among others. They are now expected to fall by 1-2 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days.

February Delhi witnessed an unusually warm February this year