Delhi likely to receive rain again after brief break
What's the story
Delhi is likely to witness multiple spells of light to moderate rain on Monday, ending a brief monsoon break. The city had witnessed five consecutive days of heavy rainfall from August 4 to August 8. During this period, it received 229.5mm of rain, over 98% of the monthly average for August (233.1mm). With more rain expected on Tuesday, Delhi could exceed its monthly average rainfall for the month.
Forecast details
Temperatures to rise before dipping later this week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very light to light rain during the day and another spell in the afternoon to evening. Isolated places may witness moderate rainfall.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, predicting potentially disruptive weather conditions.
Temperatures are likely to rise between 34°C and 36°C before dipping from Tuesday onward, settling between 32°C and 34°C by Friday.
Weather patterns
Monsoon trough shifts back northward
The break in rain was due to the monsoon trough shifting southward from Delhi.
Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said on X that this led to dry weather in several regions, including Delhi-National Capital Region, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
As the monsoon axis might again start to shift northwards, more rain is likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.
Rainfall record
Delhi recorded its wettest 1st week of August since 2011
Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded its wettest first week of August since at least 2011, with 225.7mm of rain from August 1 to August 8.
The IMD classifies rainfall up to 15.5mm as light, between 15.6mm and 64.4mm as moderate, and beyond that as heavy or very heavy depending on the amount received.