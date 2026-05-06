Rain, thunderstorms and hail ease Delhi heat across the city
India
Delhi just got a much-needed break from the scorching heat, thanks to Tuesday's rain, thunderstorms, and even some hail in areas like Dwarka and IGI Airport.
The IMD had called it, and the showers dropped temperatures citywide, making things way more bearable.
Delhi Safdarjung max 33.6°C AQI 86
The rain brought Safdarjung's maximum temperature down to 33.6 degrees Celsius (about six degrees below normal).
Air quality also got a boost: AQI hit 86, marking the cleanest day of 2026 so far.
The IMD issued a yellow alert for more rain and storms.
Five flights were diverted at the airport, but on the bright side, heat wave risk is lower for now.