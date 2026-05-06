Rain, thunderstorms and hail ease Delhi heat across the city

Delhi Safdarjung max 33.6°C AQI 86

The rain brought Safdarjung's maximum temperature down to 33.6 degrees Celsius (about six degrees below normal).

Air quality also got a boost: AQI hit 86, marking the cleanest day of 2026 so far.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for more rain and storms.

Five flights were diverted at the airport, but on the bright side, heat wave risk is lower for now.