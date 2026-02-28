IMD predicts rain in Northeast, Kerala; warns of rising temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in several states. These include Arunachal Pradesh , Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala. The weather conditions are also likely to continue over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 1. The active weather pattern is expected to continue into early March.

Upcoming weather Rainfall and temperature warnings for J&K, Gujarat The IMD's weather bulletin has also forecast isolated light rainfall or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on March 3 and 4. This prediction comes as part of the department's extended weather forecast for the region. The IMD has also warned of rising temperatures in western India, predicting hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Gujarat on March 4 and 5.

Capital conditions Delhi's weather forecast In Delhi, the IMD has predicted mainly clear weather during the day with mist in the early morning hours. The temperature in the national capital is expected to reach 30°C to 32°C during the day and drop to between 13°C and 15°C at night. This forecast is part of a larger warming trend expected across much of India over the coming week.

Temperature trends Gradual rise in maximum temperatures in northwest India The IMD has warned of a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2°C to 5°C over the plains of Northwest India during the next week. This is likely to push maximum temperatures up to 3-5°C above normal in many parts of Northwest India during the week. Central India is also expected to see a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over six days.

