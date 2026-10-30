Rains sweep India as Safdarjung records 25.4C, IMD says temporary
Rain has swept across much of India, making things feel chillier than usual: Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 25.4 Celsius, the lowest October maximum temperature since October 8, 2022.
But before you break out the heavy sweaters, the India Meteorological Department says this cool spell is just a blip caused by passing weather systems, not the start of winter.
Arnab remnants, western disturbance bring rain
Blame it on leftovers from Cyclone Arnab in southern Chhattisgarh and a western disturbance over parts of northwest India. These have brought rain and storms to many parts of the country.
Northern India can expect showers until October 31, but things should clear up by November 1.
Meanwhile, several eastern and central states, and parts of southern India, are expected to receive heavy rain, but don't worry, temperatures in Delhi are set to rise again soon.