Raj accused of being 'anti-Hindu' by Hindutva activists in Dharwad
India
Actor and activist Prakash Raj ran into protests outside Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha in Dharwad on Sunday.
Some Hindutva activists, including BJP members, accused him of being "anti-Hindu" and tried to block his entry as he arrived for a scheduled event at 5pm.
Police disperse crowd, activists welcome Raj
Police quickly intervened, dispersing the crowd and briefly taking a few protesters into preventive custody.
Meanwhile, progressive activists welcomed Raj warmly and called him a patriot, pushing back against the slogans.