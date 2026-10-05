Raj Gomani posts Delhi video claiming spots risky for women
India
Delhi man Raj Gomani posted a video mapping out spots in the city he says are risky for women, using official crime data and nighttime patterns.
The video also highlights profiles of criminals in these areas, quickly catching attention and stirring up conversation online.
Raj Gomani urges women's safety action
Gomani says he's frustrated to still be raising safety issues in 2026, urging communities to push for better resource allocation.
While some people want access to his map, others are questioning if current government efforts are enough.
The timing hits hard: recent high-profile cases and protests have put women's safety front and center in Delhi right now.