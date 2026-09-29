Raj Gomani's AI map highlights Delhi areas unsafe for women
India
Raj Gomani, a Delhi resident, built an AI-powered map to highlight areas in the city that are risky for women, especially after dark.
Using National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and Anthropic's Claude, his project aims to help both authorities and everyday people stay more aware of where trouble tends to happen.
Map sparks online safety conversation
Gomani's easy-to-read map quickly caught attention online, with commenters suggesting it should be expanded or made open source.
In his video, he emphasized that just pointing out unsafe zones isn't enough: "I am disgusted that I even have to point out unsafe areas in our national capital,"
His effort is sparking conversations about how technology and public data can be used to address safety concerns.