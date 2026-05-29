Raja Bhaiya receives ₹2.5cr thoroughbred Ashwa Magadhira in Kunda
Raja Bhaiya (Raghuraj Pratap Singh), a well-known politician from Uttar Pradesh, just received a thoroughbred horse worth ₹2.5 crore at his ancestral home in Kunda.
The horse, Ashwa Magadhira, was gifted by a close associate and is considered top-notch among racing breeds.
Raja Bhaiya welcomed his new companion with traditional rituals (tilak, aarti, and feeding) while the ceremony video quickly went viral.
Raja Bhaiya undefeated in Kunda
Since 1993, Raja Bhaiya has never lost an election from Kunda and even managed to win while jailed during controversies like the 2002 POTA arrest.
His Beti Mahal residence is famous for its stables of prized horses, while his luxury cars and watches are among his broader personal interests.
With his mix of political power and extravagant living, he remains one of Uttar Pradesh's most intriguing figures.