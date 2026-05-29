Raja Bhaiya receives ₹2.5cr thoroughbred Ashwa Magadhira in Kunda

Raja Bhaiya undefeated in Kunda

Since 1993, Raja Bhaiya has never lost an election from Kunda and even managed to win while jailed during controversies like the 2002 POTA arrest.

His Beti Mahal residence is famous for its stables of prized horses, while his luxury cars and watches are among his broader personal interests.

With his mix of political power and extravagant living, he remains one of Uttar Pradesh's most intriguing figures.