'Not using...brother's death': Raja Raghuvanshi's sister addresses backlash over reels
What's the story
Srashti Raghuvanshi, the sister of murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi, has defended her social media posts detailing the case of her brother's murder.
She has been facing criticism for using Instagram Reels to raise awareness about her brother's death and demand justice. Critics have accused her of exploiting her family's tragedy for online attention.
In response, Srashti argued that if she had remained silent, the case would have been closed quickly without any leads on Raja's killers.
Defense
'Maybe his killers would not have been found yet'
In an Instagram post, Srashti said, "Whoever is saying that I'm using my brother's death to increase my followers and views, it's not like that."
"If I hadn't posted and it had not gone viral, maybe his killers would not have been found yet. If we had kept quiet then this case would have closed in two to three days."
"We have seen so many such cases - killers would not have been found."
Advocacy
'You should support me, assist me'
Srashti added, "Whoever I have to fight with, wherever I have to go, I will make sure my voice reaches everyone."
"But what are you doing for my brother? You are just slamming me. But you should think about how a sister is raising her voice for her brother."
"You should support me, assist me. But you are blaming me. I don't know what to say," she said.
Criticism
Srashti even confronted Sonam in a video
Despite the backlash, Srashti has continued to post videos demanding justice for her brother. In one video, she confronted Sonam, her sister-in-law and the prime suspect in Raja's murder.
"My brother promised to stay with you for seven births but you couldn't even stay with him for seven days," she said in a tearful video.
"What did he do that you killed him?"
Shrasti had around 3 lakh Instagram followers until recently, but the figure has increased to 4.8 lakh.
Investigation
Here's the shocking story
Raja, 29, and Sonam, 24, were married on May 11. They went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20.
Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, along with a machete believed to be the murder weapon.
His preliminary autopsy report revealed two fatal blows to his head.
Sonam was found at a dhaba in Ghazipur on June 7 and later arrested along with her lover Raj and three aides for allegedly murdering Raja.