What's the story

Srashti Raghuvanshi, the sister of murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi, has defended her social media posts detailing the case of her brother's murder.

She has been facing criticism for using Instagram Reels to raise awareness about her brother's death and demand justice. Critics have accused her of exploiting her family's tragedy for online attention.

In response, Srashti argued that if she had remained silent, the case would have been closed quickly without any leads on Raja's killers.