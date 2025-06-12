Clashes in Bengal over shop construction near temple; 40 arrested
What's the story
As many as 40 people have been arrested in Maheshtala, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, after violent clashes broke out between two groups reportedly over a land dispute.
The incident left five police officers—including Deputy Commissioner (Port) Harikrishna Pai—injured and damaged public property.
Police had to resort to lathi charges and tear gas as the mob pelted stones at them.
The situation worsened when the mob regrouped near Santoshpur and clashed with Kolkata Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel.
Cause
Dispute over land ownership
The clash reportedly erupted over the construction of shops in front of a Shiva temple in Maheshtala.
Locals claimed a "tulsi mancha" (sacred basil platform) was suddenly erected at the site of a shop owned by a minority community member.
The shopkeeper, who was away for Eid, returned to find his property occupied.
Some alleged the shop was illegally built on temple land, while others accused the opposite group of encroachment.
Security
Several police vehicles were damaged
Before police could intervene, protests turned violent. Bricks were thrown from rooftops, tires were set ablaze, and the Rabindranagar Police Station was vandalized. The Shiva temple was also vandalized.
"Several police vehicles were damaged, and...one police personnel was left bleeding after being hit by a brick," as per eyewitnesses.
To quell the unrest, police used tear gas, and reinforcements from Kolkata and the RAF were dispatched.
Several police officers, including a female constable, were injured during the stone pelting.
Twitter Post
Security heightened in Rabindra Nagar
#WATCH | West Bengal: Security heightened in Rabindra Nagar, South 24 Parganas, after a clash broke out between Police and miscreants yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
State LoP and other BJP leaders in the state alleged that a Shiva Temple was vandalised in Ward No. 7, Maheshtala, under Metiabruz… pic.twitter.com/7mkf0LdPXW
Politics
Political row breaks out
The incident has sparked a political row, with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of failing to maintain law and order.
Adhikari alleged that Hindu families and shopkeepers were targeted in a "jihadi" attack.
He said, "This is a total breakdown of governance. I will move Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of central forces."
He also accused the police of inaction, saying they silently watched as mobs looted and torched vehicles.
Counter
TMC dismisses BJP's claims
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leaders have dismissed the BJP's claims, and urged people not to communalize the issue.
Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "This was a local land dispute. The police acted responsibly and swiftly to contain the violence."
"It is unfortunate, but not reflective of the broader law and order situation," he added.