What's the story

As many as 40 people have been arrested in Maheshtala, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, after violent clashes broke out between two groups reportedly over a land dispute.

The incident left five police officers—including Deputy Commissioner (Port) Harikrishna Pai—injured and damaged public property.

Police had to resort to lathi charges and tear gas as the mob pelted stones at them.

The situation worsened when the mob regrouped near Santoshpur and clashed with Kolkata Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel.