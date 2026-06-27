Rajajinagar man Satish, 52, injured by falling branch, helmetless
India
A 52-year-old man named Satish was badly injured when a dry tree branch suddenly fell on him as he rode his two-wheeler to work in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.
CCTV footage showed he was not wearing a helmet, which likely made things worse.
Satish recovering after Manipal emergency surgery
Locals rushed Satish to the hospital right away, and he was later moved to Manipal Hospital for emergency surgery after slipping into a coma.
Thankfully, he is now recovering.
The whole incident is a strong reminder of why helmets matter every time you are on a bike.