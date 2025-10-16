Next Article
Rajasthan: 4 men returning from work burnt to death
India
On October [date], 2024, a devastating accident on the Mega Highway near Sada village in Rajasthan's Barmer district claimed four lives.
The group was heading home from work when their SUV crashed head-on with a trailer and burst into flames, trapping everyone inside.
The only survivor, driver Dilip Singh, is fighting for his life in the hospital.
Victims were laborers returning home after work
The victims—Mohan Singh (35), Shambhu Singh (20), Pancharam (22), and Prakash (28)—were so badly burned that DNA testing was needed to confirm who they were.
The wreckage blocked the highway for about an hour, causing a huge traffic jam.