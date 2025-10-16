Rajasthan: 4 men returning from work burnt to death India Oct 16, 2025

On October [date], 2024, a devastating accident on the Mega Highway near Sada village in Rajasthan's Barmer district claimed four lives.

The group was heading home from work when their SUV crashed head-on with a trailer and burst into flames, trapping everyone inside.

The only survivor, driver Dilip Singh, is fighting for his life in the hospital.