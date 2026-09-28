Rajasthan ACB arrests Mukesh Kumar Soni over alleged 2cr bribe
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested Mukesh Kumar Soni, a senior police officer, after another man was caught allegedly accepting a 2 crore rupee bribe for him.
The money was reportedly meant to shut down an investigation into the Udaipur Municipal Corporation's 272-plot scam case and release seized goods.
Both men are now in custody as the case unfolds.
Mukesh Kumar Soni faces past allegations
Soni isn't new to trouble. He's faced past accusations of harassment, extortion, and even tampering with drug investigations.
Manohar Lal Bhadu, a 35-year-old lecturer, left a suicide note blaming Soni for harassment over recruitment issues.
Despite all this, it's only now, with the bribery arrest, that legal action is finally moving forward.
The Rajasthan High Court ordered an inquiry in 2022 against three police officers, including Mukesh Soni, after observing failures in investigations involving drug-smuggler cases in Ajmer.