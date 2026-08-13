Rajasthan approves UCC and Trees Protection Bill before local polls

Rajasthan just gave the green light to two big bills, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Trees (Protection) Bill, right before local elections.

The UCC is being presented as a uniform legal framework for family matters, but it would not apply to Scheduled Tribes and to classes whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution.

It requires marriages and divorces to be registered within 60 days, bans polygamy, and makes sure sons and daughters get equal inheritance rights.