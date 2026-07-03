Rajasthan ATS detains Bashir in Barmer over Shahzad Bhatti links
A 20-year-old named Bashir was picked up in Barmer, Rajasthan, after police suspected he had connections with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.
The arrest happened during a big ATS crackdown across the state, focusing on people linked to Bhatti through social media and online channels.
Bashir is from Gagariya village, close to the India-Pakistan border.
Police probe Bashir's online activity
Police are questioning Bashir and checking his digital activity for any ties to Bhatti. He had been working in Gujarat before moving back home recently, which drew attention from security agencies.
The ATS operation led by ADG Dinesh MN included raids in 25 districts like Churu and Ajmer, detaining several suspects and digging into their online footprints.
As Bashir's interrogation continues, more details could come out soon.