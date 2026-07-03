Rajasthan ATS detains Bashir in Barmer over Shahzad Bhatti links

Police probe Bashir's online activity

Police are questioning Bashir and checking his digital activity for any ties to Bhatti. He had been working in Gujarat before moving back home recently, which drew attention from security agencies.

The ATS operation led by ADG Dinesh MN included raids in 25 districts like Churu and Ajmer, detaining several suspects and digging into their online footprints.

As Bashir's interrogation continues, more details could come out soon.