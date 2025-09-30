Rajasthan: Bride disappears with cash, jewelry on wedding night
A wedding in Kishangarh, Rajasthan took a wild turn when a bride from Agra disappeared on her first night, allegedly taking off with gold jewelry and cash gifted by the groom's family.
The match was arranged by a matchmaker named Jitendra, who charged ₹2 lakh to set up the alliance.
Police have registered a case and are searching for both the bride and Jitendra.
Case highlights challenges in tackling arranged marriage frauds
After tying the knot in Jaipur, the bride moved to Kishangarh with her new husband.
That night, she declined intimacy citing customs; when the groom stepped out for water around 3am she vanished—along with valuables from their almirah.
Police are still searching for both her and Jitendra, amid suspicions of a planned marriage scam.
The case also highlights how tough it can be to tackle arranged marriage frauds in the region.