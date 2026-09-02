Rajasthan demolishes Rampura primary school after cockroach Janata Party campaign
India
Rajasthan just tore down a primary school in Rampura (Kanwarpura) after the Cockroach Janata Party's School Thik Karo campaign flagged it as unsafe.
Officials stepped in once a survey last year confirmed the building was hazardous, and the place had already been abandoned before demolition.
District allocates ₹18L for Rampura school
Good news: ₹18 lakh has been set aside for a new school building for Government Primary School, Rampura (Kanwarpura), with funds coming from the District Mineral Foundation Trust and the MLA fund.
Construction was announced to begin from September 1.
Clashes in Rampura, work continues
Things got heated last month when CJP members visited the site, sparking clashes with villagers and FIRs from both sides.
Despite all that drama, work on the new school is moving forward.