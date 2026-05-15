Rajasthan family with 5 NEET-cleared kids obtained 2025 paper too 

The Rajasthan family at the center of this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak controversy is suspected to have leaked and sold exam papers in previous years as well. Police sources told India Today that brothers Mangilal and Dinesh Biwal were involved in leaking this year's paper to coaching institutes in Sikar, Rajasthan. They had allegedly procured medical entrance exam papers for their family before selling them further in previous years.

Legal action NEET paper leak scandal The NEET paper leak scandal has led to the rescheduling of the medical entrance examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed a "breach in the chain of command" and accepted government responsibility. The Rajasthan Police also found all five children of the Biwal family had allegedly received the NEET 2025 question paper before the exam.

Suspects revealed Sikar to Gurugram via Sawai Madhopur Vikas Biwal, an MBBS student at Sawai Madhopur Medical College and son of alleged kingpin Mangilal, is accused of selling the leaked paper further down the chain. Investigators say ₹65 lakh was paid to procure and distribute the paper in advance. Yash Yadav from Haryana, who was studying in Sikar, allegedly came into contact with Mangilal's family during his preparation period there.

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Centers 5 kids cleared exam According to the CBI, Dinesh's daughter, Gunjan, passed NEET and was admitted to Banaras Medical College. Ghanshyam Palak and Sonia, the daughters of Mangilal's elder brother, also passed the NEET exam. Sonia is currently enrolled at a medical college in Mumbai. Prakriti, Mangilal other daughter, attends Dausa Medical College, while Vikas has been admitted to Sawai Madhopur Medical College.

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Source uncovered Admissions through illegal channels According to investigators, the leaked papers were sourced through a Maharashtra-based network. Three people arrested from Maharashtra, including a woman, were allegedly part of an admission counselors' ring and come from families with medical backgrounds. Shubham Khairnar, the prime accused and a third-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student, handed over the leaked paper to Yash Yadav in Gurugram.