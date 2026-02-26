Rajasthan girl dies of cardiac arrest while playing
India
A heartbreaking moment at a Gotan, Rajasthan school—nine-year-old Divya collapsed and was reported to have suffered a sudden heart attack while playing with friends just before morning prayer.
School staff acted quickly and took her to the hospital, but sadly, she was declared dead on arrival.
Family didn't want post-mortem
Divya's family decided not to have a post-mortem and held her cremation as per their wishes.
The tragedy is even heavier because just months ago, her older brother Abhishek also died suddenly after fainting while playing at home.
The local community is reeling from the loss of both children in such a short time.