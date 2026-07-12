Rajasthan government hospitals report 9 women dead after gynecological surgeries
Nine women lost their lives after gynecological surgeries at government hospitals in Bhilwara and Banswara, Rajasthan, all within just one week.
Five deaths happened at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, leading to the closure of an operating room.
Four more fatalities were reported in Banswara between July 7 and 10, including two patients who arrived in critical condition, one of whom was a minor, who faced complications after an unsafe abortion.
Gajendra Singh Khimsar says probe underway
Rajasthan's Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar says a full investigation is underway.
He explained that the deaths were caused by medical complications like heart attacks and severe bleeding, not infections.
He said the investigation would cover the crucial aspects of treatment protocols, quality of medicines, infection control and monitoring systems.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a central probe.