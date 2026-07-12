Rajasthan government hospitals report 9 women dead after gynecological surgeries India Jul 12, 2026

Nine women lost their lives after gynecological surgeries at government hospitals in Bhilwara and Banswara, Rajasthan, all within just one week.

Five deaths happened at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, leading to the closure of an operating room.

Four more fatalities were reported in Banswara between July 7 and 10, including two patients who arrived in critical condition, one of whom was a minor, who faced complications after an unsafe abortion.