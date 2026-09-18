Rajasthan government tells college students to join Modi birthday events
The Rajasthan government has told college students to join a month of events for PM Modi's birthday, including lamp-lighting ceremonies, community service on October 2, and an innovation challenge.
The move is meant to promote the Viksit Bharat-Jan Seva Abhiyan, but not everyone is on board.
Critics cite politicization and logistics
Many are questioning whether colleges should be focusing on studies instead of politics.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully called out the timing during economic hardships, while PUCL said these activities could limit independent thinking.
Some colleges are also struggling with late-night logistics for these events.
Planning Department wants districts to upload
The Planning Department now wants the district administration and departments to upload details of programs, photographs, and videos to a dedicated portal.