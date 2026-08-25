Rajasthan High Court bans junk food, gives schools 4 weeks
India
Big change for students in Rajasthan: the High Court has banned selling junk food like chips and sodas in school canteens and within 50 meters of school gates.
Schools now have four weeks to set up Food Safety and Nutrition Committees to help keep things healthy.
Rajasthan school menus to display calories
Menus will soon show traffic-light labels with calorie counts and nutrition information, making it easier to know what you're eating.
The state also has to make sure midday meals follow FSSAI standards, plus fix issues like too much screen time, paper leaks, and teacher shortages, especially in rural areas.