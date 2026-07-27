Rajasthan hiring 24,752 sanitation workers for Swachh Bharat Mission
India
Big news for anyone looking for work in Rajasthan: the state government is recruiting 24,752 sanitation workers to help keep cities cleaner as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
If you're interested, online applications open August 15 and close September 28.
Rajasthan applicants aged 21 to 40
To qualify, you need to be a Rajasthan resident aged between 21 and 40 as on January 1, 2027 (with age relaxations for reserved categories) and have at least one year of experience working in urban sanitation within the state.
No formal education required, just real work experience.
Applications are online, with more details coming soon.