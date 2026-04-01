Rajasthan launches Project Caracal at Ranthambore to save rare caracal
Rajasthan just launched Project Caracal at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, aiming to save the rare caracal, a lesser-seen wild cat that's been struggling in the state.
The project was announced at a Caracal Conservation Workshop with forest officials and wildlife experts, who highlighted how habitat loss and fewer prey are putting these cats at risk.
Project Caracal tracking and habitat mapping
The focus is on tracking caracals, mapping their key habitats, and boosting research and monitoring. Local communities will play a big role too.
Experts are zeroing in on conservation challenges in places like Mukundra Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserves, with participation from experts from the Wildlife Institute of India.
The hope is that these efforts will help caracals stick around, and give a boost to Rajasthan's overall wildlife scene.