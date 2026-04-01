Rajasthan launches Project Caracal at Ranthambore to save rare caracal

Project Caracal tracking and habitat mapping

The focus is on tracking caracals, mapping their key habitats, and boosting research and monitoring. Local communities will play a big role too.

Experts are zeroing in on conservation challenges in places like Mukundra Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserves, with participation from experts from the Wildlife Institute of India.

The hope is that these efforts will help caracals stick around, and give a boost to Rajasthan's overall wildlife scene.