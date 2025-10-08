Next Article
Rajasthan: LPG truck collides with chemical tanker, triggering massive fire
India
On Tuesday night, a chemical tanker crashed into a parked LPG truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Sawarda culvert, causing a huge explosion and fire.
The tanker driver lost his life, and another person was injured.
The blast was so intense that it triggered multiple cylinder explosions, sending debris flying across the highway.
Traffic jam on highway
The explosion was heard and seen from several kilometers away, leading to a 7-kilometer-long traffic jam on NH-48.
Emergency teams rushed in, removed 120 intact cylinders, and treated the injured.
Police are investigating the cause, while rescue and cleanup operations continue with traffic diversions in place.