Viral video shows doctor using zipline to reach flood-hit village
In an inspiring show of dedication, Dr. Irfan Molla, the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Nagrakata, West Bengal, used a zipline with the help of safety gear and rescue personnel to reach Bamandanga, where the connecting road was destroyed, and deliver medical care to people trapped by landslides and floods.
His efforts, captured in a viral video, highlight the tough conditions after heavy rains left villages like Bamandanga cut off.
28 dead in landslides, floods; tourism hit
The recent landslides and floods in northern West Bengal have claimed at least 28 lives, with Darjeeling and Mirik among the hardest hit.
Rescue teams are still working in the area, while the state's tourism sector has taken a big hit—about 70% of hotel bookings have been canceled, dealing a blow to the local economy.