Viral video shows doctor using zipline to reach flood-hit village India Oct 08, 2025

In an inspiring show of dedication, Dr. Irfan Molla, the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Nagrakata, West Bengal, used a zipline with the help of safety gear and rescue personnel to reach Bamandanga, where the connecting road was destroyed, and deliver medical care to people trapped by landslides and floods.

His efforts, captured in a viral video, highlight the tough conditions after heavy rains left villages like Bamandanga cut off.