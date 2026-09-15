Rajasthan man arrested for deepfake of C Joseph Vijay
A man from Rajasthan, Shyabu Khan, was arrested for allegedly creating and circulating a deepfake video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The AI-made clip, which popped up last month, used the chief minister's face and faked his voice in Hindi to try to fool people online.
Police registered cases against Khan under BNS sections 204, 318(2) and 319(2).
CB-CID asks platforms to remove deepfakes
Police tracked Khan down after searching across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, seizing devices used for the crime.
Now, investigators are looking into whether he acted alone or had help and how AI is being misused for scams in other states too.
The CB-CID has also asked social media platforms to remove the fake videos while they continue investigating whether he acted alone or was part of a wider network.