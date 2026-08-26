Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena tests positive for swine flu

Meena's illness comes as swine flu cases are spiking: Rajasthan reported 129 swine flu cases during the first fortnight of August 2026, compared to only 16 last year.

The surge is not limited to Rajasthan; Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are seeing more cases too.

Health officials are stepping up hospital readiness and asking everyone to stay alert, but so far, there have not been any swine flu deaths in Rajasthan.