Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena tests positive for swine flu
India
Rajasthan's agriculture minister, Kirori Lal Meena, has tested positive for swine flu and is currently in the intensive care unit at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital.
According to SMS Medical College principal Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Meena is in isolation and getting round-the-clock care from a dedicated medical team.
Rajasthan reports 129 swine flu cases
Meena's illness comes as swine flu cases are spiking: Rajasthan reported 129 swine flu cases during the first fortnight of August 2026, compared to only 16 last year.
The surge is not limited to Rajasthan; Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are seeing more cases too.
Health officials are stepping up hospital readiness and asking everyone to stay alert, but so far, there have not been any swine flu deaths in Rajasthan.