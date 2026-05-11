NEET-2026: Rajasthan SOG probing paper leak; 600 questions matched

A new controversy has emerged over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2026. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) is investigating an alleged paper leak after a guess questionnaire was found to be significantly similar to the actual exam. Nearly 600 out of 720 questions in the May 3 NEET exam were reportedly similar to those circulated among students in Sikar, Rajasthan, according to a report by India Today.

Leak investigation Investigators are trying to ascertain the source of leaked material Investigators are trying to ascertain if the leaked material was an unusually accurate guess paper or a real leak from the question bank. The sequence of answer options in several questions also matched those in the circulated material, intensifying the controversy. The report cited sources stating that the alleged questionnaire first appeared in Sikar two days before NEET and was sold for prices between ₹20,000 and ₹2 lakh.

Source identified Material traced to Churu-based MBBS student in Kerala The SOG has traced the suspected document to a Churu-based MBBS student studying in Kerala. He allegedly shared it with a friend in Sikar on May 1, which then spread through various networks. The material included over 300 handwritten questions from physics, chemistry and biology, with around 140 matching exactly with those in the final exam.

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