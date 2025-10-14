Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bus catches fire, 12 passengers suffer burn injuries
What's the story
A private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village on Tuesday afternoon. The incident left 10-12 passengers with burn injuries, according to India Today. The bus had departed from Jaisalmer around 3:00pm as per its regular schedule. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from the rear of the vehicle near Thaiyat village before it was completely engulfed in flames.
Rescue efforts
Passengers shifted to hospital for treatment
Local villagers and passersby quickly rushed to the spot, launching immediate rescue efforts. They also called the fire department and police. The injured passengers are in the process of being shifted to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment. The cause of the fire is still unknown, with authorities currently investigating the incident.