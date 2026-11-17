Rajasthan Police arrest 2 over November 3 railway blast
Rajasthan Police have arrested Mehakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh for their alleged role in the November 3 railway blast.
Investigators used hotel records and video footage to track their movements before the explosion, eventually uncovering links to three suspected Pakistan-based handlers who reportedly guided them via video calls.
Mehakdeep Kaur video shows device planted
The suspects traveled from Punjab and checked into a hotel near the blast site using their real names, definitely not subtle.
Video footage and mobile data showed they were in touch with contacts across the border.
A video found on Kaur's phone even showed an explosive device being planted on the railway track, likely as proof for handlers connected to Pakistan's ISI.
The investigation is still ongoing, with police looking into who funded and organized the attack behind the scenes.