Rajasthan police detain students ahead of Amit Shah's Alwar visit

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Alwar, Rajasthan Police detained several college students who were planning to wave black flags and call for Shah's resignation.

The protest was sparked by police action during a July demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which has kept student anger simmering.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Vijay Nagar Ground in Alwar and launch development projects worth ₹6,279 crore across the state.