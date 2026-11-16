Rajasthan Police safely defuse 2 bombs near Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway track
Rajasthan Police just found and safely defused two bombs near the Ramsinghpur-Anupgarh railway track, thanks to tips from two suspects.
The explosives were hidden close to a shrine back in October, but the bomb squad handled things quickly and made sure everyone was safe.
Punjab arrests: Mahakdeep Kaur, Devendra Singh
The suspects, Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh, were caught in Punjab on November 14.
Their information helped crack open an earlier case: a November 3 blast on a Sri Ganganagar rail line that happened around 45 minutes after a train passed by.
Police suspect cross-border involvement and are now digging deeper into possible links and accomplices.