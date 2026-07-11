Rajasthan probes ₹20cr mining lease linked to NEET 2026 leak
India
Rajasthan police are looking into a shady ₹20 crore mining contract linked to the NEET 2026 paper leak.
The deal was handed to Mangilal Dhaka, whose son Suresh is a main suspect, even though villagers from 10 nearby areas objected.
The five-year lease for gravel mining in Raipur, Beawar, was approved in December 2025.
Police search Dhaka properties ₹5L reward
Investigators think money from the NEET paper leak racket helped fund this mining project.
On July 9, police searched the Dhaka family's properties, and the SOG announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for tips leading to Suresh's arrest.
Suresh is also wanted for around 10 other exam leaks and allegedly paid big sums to doctors and teachers for help with cheating schemes.