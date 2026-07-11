Rajasthan probes ₹20cr mining lease linked to NEET 2026 leak

Police search Dhaka properties ₹5L reward

Investigators think money from the NEET paper leak racket helped fund this mining project.

On July 9, police searched the Dhaka family's properties, and the SOG announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for tips leading to Suresh's arrest.

Suresh is also wanted for around 10 other exam leaks and allegedly paid big sums to doctors and teachers for help with cheating schemes.