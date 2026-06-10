Rajasthan records 187% more rain than usual in early June
India
Rajasthan, famous for its deserts, just got drenched: early June 2026 brought a massive 187% more rain than usual.
eastern Rajasthan saw an incredible 226% jump, and even the usually dry western Rajasthan got 143% extra.
All this rain has transformed the normally arid landscapes and could help farmers, but officials are watching out for flash floods since the desert soil cannot soak up water fast.
Meteorologists flag rare Rajasthan weather mix
Meteorologists say it was a rare combo: the southwest monsoon arrived early, cyclonic winds pulled in moisture from both seas, and intense summer heat created low-pressure zones.
On top of that, winter's western disturbance mixed with monsoon winds, making storms and heavy showers much more common across the state.