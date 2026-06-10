Rajasthan records 187% more rain than usual in early June India Jun 10, 2026

Rajasthan, famous for its deserts, just got drenched: early June 2026 brought a massive 187% more rain than usual.

eastern Rajasthan saw an incredible 226% jump, and even the usually dry western Rajasthan got 143% extra.

All this rain has transformed the normally arid landscapes and could help farmers, but officials are watching out for flash floods since the desert soil cannot soak up water fast.