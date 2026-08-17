Rajasthan restricts outsider school access amid cockroach janta party inspections
Rajasthan has just imposed restrictions on unauthorized entry of outsiders and laid down strict guidelines on photography, live streaming, and collection of personal information at government schools.
This comes right as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was associated with its School Thik Karo campaign to check out how schools are actually doing.
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka says he wanted to visit schools in cities like Jaipur and Kota after hearing complaints about poor facilities.
Rajasthan defends rules, critics allege coverup
The state government says these rules are about keeping students safe and respecting their privacy, pointing to national child protection guidelines.
But critics, including Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dostara, argue it's just a way for the BJP-led government to hide problems in public education.
Ranka adds, CJP co-convener Ranka said he had received requests to inspect schools in Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Barmer, and Hanumangarh.