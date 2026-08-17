Rajasthan restricts outsider school access amid cockroach janta party inspections

Rajasthan has just imposed restrictions on unauthorized entry of outsiders and laid down strict guidelines on photography, live streaming, and collection of personal information at government schools.

This comes right as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was associated with its School Thik Karo campaign to check out how schools are actually doing.

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka says he wanted to visit schools in cities like Jaipur and Kota after hearing complaints about poor facilities.