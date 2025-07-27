Next Article
Rajasthan school collapse: Students' organization demands accountability, seeks judicial inquiry
A government school building in Rajasthan collapsed recently, leading to the heartbreaking loss of seven students.
The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) is calling this a "man-made disaster," blaming poor maintenance and government neglect for the tragedy.
Demand for urgent repairs in unsafe schools across India
AIDSO wants a full judicial inquiry and for those responsible to be held accountable.
They're also pushing for urgent repairs in unsafe schools nationwide, more funding for public education, and are speaking out against policies that make schools less accessible or safe for everyone.