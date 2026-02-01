Rajasthan sees minimum temperatures rise above 7degC
India
Rajasthan just got a much-needed break from the chill—minimum temperatures climbed above 7°C in several districts, coinciding with a western disturbance.
Places like Alwar, Lunkaransar, Pali, Jawai Dam, and Sri Ganganagar felt the difference.
Light rain in Ajmer
Warmer nights are great news for everyone.
Ajmer even saw some light rain (1.1mm).
What to expect next?
The state met department said conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours.
Expect February lows between 10-14°C in some areas and highs near 27°C in parts of Rajasthan—perfect for farming, travel plans, or just soaking up those longer sunny days.