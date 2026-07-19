Rajasthan teen Rahul dies by suicide after skin color remark
India
A 16-year-old boy named Rahul, studying in Rajasthan and living with relatives for school, took his own life after a classmate made a derogatory remark about his skin color.
The incident happened after an argument with a female classmate left him deeply upset.
Police investigating, Rahul's body released
Rahul's family found him the next morning when he didn't come out of his room.
Police were called to the scene and have started investigating what led up to this tragedy. Sub-Inspector Harveer Singh said that police are investigating the full sequence of events.
Rahul's body was released to his family for last rites after postmortem.